While mudslinging and hurling of insults and accusations on one another have daily been heard as if it’s holy recitation and is obligatory for them to start with, Pakistani politicians have also been seen for a few years to propagate Dharna culture to get their unreasonable and asinine demands fulfilled. They are under illusion that they can’t get justice through the court, considering a sit-in is the only way.

First Imran Khan, PTI Chairman, had staged a 120-day sit-in in Islamabad, then a recent sit-in at Faizabad Interchange was staged by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, representing his party: Pakistan Tahreek Labaik Ya Rasoolallah, leading a large number of people. He launched into furious tirades for 20 days for the resignation of former Law Minister: Zahid Hamid as a punishment of amending the Khatm-e-Nabowwat law. Had he raised the voice into Parliament or gone to court for justice, he would have got his demands met within a few days. Now again is the turn of Tahir-ul-Qadri.

This sits-in culture has attracted a massive opprobrium in Pakistan encompassing some neighbouring countries for that political and this religious unrest has rendered Pakistan into a great loss both economically and politically. Mr. Qadri thinks only of his {political} mileage not of the thousands of masses who will be suffering from the troubles created by the sit-in. If Mr. Qadri happens to call for the sit-in and maintain it for more than four to five days, the PML-N government then must promptly look into solving the matter to save both: Pakistan from more damage and the PML-N from being ridiculed and slandered, which otherwise can have a fateful effect in immediate elections.

AFAQUE AHMED

Sukkur

