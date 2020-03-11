Dharejo chairs meeting to finalise wheat procurement process

Staff Reporter

Wheat procurement process will be maintained transparent and no involvement will be tolerated in the process. The purpose of non-involvement of any department is to provide benefits to the growers. This was decided in a meeting, chaired by Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo here in his office on Wednesday. On this occasion Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Director Anti-corruption Sindh Sohail Qureshi and other officers were also present. It was decided that no officer of Anti-Corruption department would ask for any favour in procurement process and if anyone was found involved in any malpractice, would be taken to task. It was also agreed upon that if any officer of Sindh Food Department was found involved in any corruption regarding wheat procurement, the matter would immediately be reported to Sindh Anti-Corruption Department so that a prompt action might be taken against him. Addressing the meeting Provincial minister for Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo assured Food minister his full cooperation and said that Sindh Anti-corruption Department was committed to fight against corruption at all levels. He said that close cooperation between the departments could eradicate corruption in the departments and we might be able to get better results. Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that a check and balance system was necessary to curb corruption in Sindh.