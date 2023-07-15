Sindh government to launch Dhabeji Special Economic Zone- a CPEC priority project aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, promotion of industrialisation and creation of employment opportunities- on today, said Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Addressing a press briefing along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar here on Friday, Sharjeel Memon said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zard ari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will perform the groundbreaking of the project. He said that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) is offering 10 year tax holiday to local and foreign investors intending to set up industries in the zone while they would enjoy tax exemptions on the import of plants and machinery as well.