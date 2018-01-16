DHA to set up medical camps

Rawalpindi

To provide better health care facilities to the people, District Health Authority(DHA) will set up two health camps at Municipal Corporation (MC) and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) offices for both department officials from January 23 to 25 ,said District Health Officer Dr Amir Sheikh here Monday.

Talking to APP, Dr Amir said free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C. HIV Aids, Malaria and diabetes would be carried out at the camps ,adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment would also be provided.

He said Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.—APP