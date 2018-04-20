DHA seals 18 quack clinics

Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed 18 clinics of quacks here on Thursday. Talking to APP, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Tahir Rizvi said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed 18 clinics and challaned 13 unregistered and medical stores due to lack of facilities.

He informed, 5 clinics in Rawal Town, 3 in Kalar Syedan, 5 in Gujar Khan, 1 in Kahuta and 4 in the precincts of Potohar Town were sealed in different Tehsils of Rawalpindi.

He said that action was also taken against 4 clinics operating in Murree where there was no medical, paramedical staff present while in Kotli Sattian three unregistered hospitals were challaned, he added.

Dr Tahir said that after sealing the clinics reports had been sent to Punjab Health Care Commission Lahore, adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district. No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.—APP