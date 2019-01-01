DHA Quetta to be developed on modern needs: Brig Javed

Staff Reporter

DHA Golf & Country Club Karachi, the Corporate Estate and Asset Management along with the land providers of Dha Quetta organised an Introductory Event for DHA Quetta, which is the first DHA project in the province of Balochistan. The chief guest of this event was Administrator DHA Quetta Brigadier Muhammad Javed Iqbal, other officials of DHA Quetta were also present.

The chief guest of the event Brigadier Muhammad Javed Iqbal gave a detailed presentation to the guests present, he emphasised that DHA Quetta will be developed as per modern needs, where masses will be provided Health, Education and other required facilities along with modern residence. We are keen to provide better residential, educational and business facilities to people belonging to all walks of life. He also highlighted that the Capital of Balochistan had a vacuum and need for a Modern Housing Society. The concept of DHA Quetta was conceptualised to fulfill this need of the Capital of the Largest Province of Pakistan in 2015 after passing of the ACT from the assembly. The land acquisition for the project is under process and DHA Quetta has already acquired large chunks of land through multiple land providers.

The Bids for the Gatehouse design of the main entrance have already been asked for submission, the ground breaking for this gatehouse wil be done very soon.

