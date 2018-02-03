DHA conducts polio eradication campaign

Polio in Pakistan still remains an endemic viral infection that continues to circulate and infect children; keeping every child vulnerable to a great danger. The DHA attaches great importance to health care and well-being of community as its social corporate responsibility. The DHA Medical Centre provided all assistance to the Saddar Zone Medical Team in launching the Polio Eradication Campaign in Defence this year. One week campaign would continue from February 22-28, 2018.

A Polio Corner was established at the DHA Medical Centre where children were administered polio drops under supervision of DHA’s doctor and Paramedical Staff. Thirty six polio teams of volunteers centrally gathered at the DHA Medical Centre who were given necessary instructions and provided polio drops while other medical accessories for administering polio drops in DHA Phase-5,6,7 and 8 areas.

Polio teams visited DHA schools and homes of DHA and administered polio drops to children under five-year of age. The mass vaccination campaign was successfully conducted with a spirited zeal. The well-trained volunteers motivated the parents wherever they found people resisting against vaccinating their children. Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali asked the DHA medical team to extend all support in the ongoing polio campaign in the city ensuring that no child should suffer from a vaccine preventable disease for not getting vaccinated. He said that it is our collective responsibility to strive for healthy and happy future for our generations.

