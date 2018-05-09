DHA College student gets emerging young leadership award

Staff Reporter

Dania Hassan, a student of DHA Degree College for Women (DCW) received Emerging Young Leaders Award at a ceremony held at US State Department in Washington. The young brilliant girl, 18, is a Second Year (Pre-Medical) student of DCW who apart from her studies takes out time and voluntarily works with a group to help poor students of underprivileged schools in the metropolis. She has earlier been to USA under Summer Sister Exchange Programme as well as done Fellowship at John Hopkins Hospital in America. She is the only Pakistani and among the selected few students from all over the world who received the coveted award.

This is a matter of great pride and honour for DCW as well as DHA.

The honour bestowed on the young student speaks volume of the intellectually vibrant and socially harmonious educational environment of the college that helps to produce dynamic, enlightened and forward looking young women who can contribute remarkably for the society.Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali congratulated the distinguished student for her unique achievement and described her as the shining star of Pakistan. He also commended the Principal and the faculty members of DCW for maintaining highest standards of excellence in the College.