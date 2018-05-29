DHA advises to avoid exposure to the sun

Rawalpindi

As Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad during holy month of Ramadan, District Health Authority (DHA)has advised residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun .

Talking to APP,Chief Executive Officer (DHA)Dr Sohail Chaudhry advised the residents to drink plenty of water from Iftar to Sehri time .

He urged upon the residents to rely more on eating fruits and vegetables instead of eating fried items like pakoras, samosas and high-calorie sweets. “When a person keeps fast during Ramadan in the summer, his or her blood gets thicker,” adding that thickness of blood could lead to clot formation in veins and result in heart attack or stroke.

He said people should also try to eat small quantities of food two to three times after Iftar instead of eating all at once.—APP