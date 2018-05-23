DGTO extends deadline for renewal of HPSAP licence

The Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO) has extended the date for renewal of the license of Halal Products and Services Association of Pakistan (HPSAP). Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) officials in a statement here on Tuesday said, contrary to a news report about cancellation of HPSAP license, the Association has been granted grace period to realize the required formalities.FPCCI authorities also expressed their gratitude to the Commerce Secretary for needed assistance and streamlining the required process as due to certain discrepancies delay was made by the Association —.APP

Related