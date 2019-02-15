DGPR’S role vital for image building of govt: Chohan

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that the DGPR officers and officials are utilizing their best abilities to improve the image of the provincial government and their public friendly policies by highlighting them in print and electronic media effectively.

He said that the department is being equipped with modern gadgets and other IT equipments in order to harmonize them with modern trends and techniques prevalent these days.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan expressed these views while addressing a meeting of DGPR officers held at Alhamrah on Thursday. Amongst others, the meeting was attended by officers of the Directorate General.

The Minister Information urged them to highlight the projects of the present regime initiated during past six months in the media vigorously so that the image building of the government could be improved in the eyes of public.

He said that electron media wing of DGPR is being strengthened and upgraded in view of the modern requirements for making it the state-of-art centre. Moreover the performance and capacity-building of the officials is being improved to the optimum level by utilizing all the available resources.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that recruitment in social media wing of this Directorate is being made on vacant posts early so that the people could get prompt information about the progressive of the present government through social media.

