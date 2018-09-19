DGKC booked PAT at Rs 3868 million

Staff Reporter

The Dera Ghazi Khan Cement Limited (DGKC) released its 4QFY18 financial result on Wednesday, with profit after tax (PAT) set at PKR 3,868mn (EPS: PKR 8.83), up by 154% YoY / 213% QoQ. This took the cumulative FY18 profitability to PKR 8,838mn (EPS: PKR 20.17), up by 11% YoY from SPLY’s earnings of PKR 7,975mn (EPS: PKR 18.20). Alongside this, the company announced a dividend of PKR 4.25/share (FY17: PKR 7.50/share). Topline during 4QFY18 witnessed a downturn of 3% YoY to PKR 7,293mn as a 2% YoY ascent in total dispatches to 1,097k tons by the company failed to cushion the impact of lower retention prices. Whereas during FY18, revenue rose by a minor 2% YoY despite an 8% uptick in total dispatches to 4,817k tons for aforementioned reason. Gross margins during 4QFY18 were eroded by 14ppts to 22% compared to 35% in 4QFY17 due to augmenting coal prices (+30% YoY), 12% devaluation in the PKR-USD parity alongside lower retention prices in North. Likewise, in FY18, GP margins dipped to 28% (FY17: 39%) amid 21% higher coal prices alongside 5% depreciation in PKR against USD. Other expenses during the quarter surged by massive 9.6x YoY to PKR 1,698mn during 4QFY18 as company booked foreign exchange loss, we view. Likewise, other expenses recorded massive uptick of 2.6x YoY to 2,355mn during FY18 Albeit, finance costs went up by 82% YoY in the quarter under review given higher borrowing.

