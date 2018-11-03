DGK hospital to be upgraded

DG Khan

Deputy Commissioner Mian Muhammad Iqbal Mazhar Mahar Saturday said that teaching hospital DG Khan would be upgraded to 1000 beds in phases. He said that Rs 4.5 billion were being spent for under construction 369 beds centrally air-conditioned three floors, heat system and purchase of machinery under missing specialties.

While presiding over the meeting, the DC said that teaching hospital having 367 beds was working, adding that PC-1 of 100 beds gynae ward had been sent for approval. Deputy Director Development Waseem Akhtar Jatoi and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Mian Muhammad Iqbal Mazhar Mahar Saturday distributed 92 concession cards among the disabled persons to reduce their travel charges by 50 per cent during their outdoor movement.—APP

