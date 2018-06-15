DG TDAP North directs to hire PD for CIP Wazirabad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Qamar Zaman, DG TDAP North held second meeting of Institute Management Committee at Cutlery Institute of Pakistan Wazirabad for the revival of institute. The Institute is dysfunctional since 2013 and the Committee is mandated to devise strategies for its revival and sustainability by taking administrative and operational reforms. DG TDAP North announced hiring of a Project Director as first priority followed by devising curriculum and training modules with the help of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The members of IMC visited the institute to priorities revamping of the facility and procurement of modern Machinery. The institute was founded in 1993 with EDF funds by MoC and Cutlery Manufacturers Association and is meant for skill development of the cutlery sector.

It is estimated that there are around 20k workers alone in the cutlery sector of Wazirabad.