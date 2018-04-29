DG Sports XI win football match against Chinese Embassy team

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

A friendly football match was held between the teams of Chinese Embassy, Islamabad and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eleven at Footbal Ground of Army Burn Hall School and College for Boys, Abbottabad on Saturday which was won by the later team by five goals. The Chinese team scored three goals.

The Ambassador of China, Yao Jing, was chief guest of the match that was held in mutual collaboration of the Directorate General of Sports, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Administration of Abbottabad, Army Burn School and College for Bays, Malik Saad Shaheed Welfare Trust and Pak-China Friendship Association. The Famous Footballer and head of Elite Force Hazara Division, Malik Ejaz Goga led the winning DG Sports Kp Eleven. Both the teams demonstrated a trilling game amidst big applause by a large number of spectators who enjoyed the game in a peaceful and pleasant environment.

The principal of Army Burn Hall for Boys, Brigadier, Wajid Qayum Paracha, Director General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Khan, Chair Person of Malik Saad Shaheed Welfare Trust and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Nighat Aurakzai, Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik, the District police officer, Ashfaq Anwar, Assistant Commissioner Rahman Burhana, Head of Pak China Friendship Association, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, office bearers of the Provincial and local Football Associations, students and a large number of spectators witnessed the match.

In his address as chief guest on this occasion, the Ambassador of China, Yao Jing, expressed pleasure over organizing the match between Football teams of Chinese Embassy and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hoped that the sports event would help bring Pakistan and China more closer. He said that the football team members and other diplomats and officials of the Chinese Embassy were feeling very comfortable in pleasant atmosphere of Abbottabad. Describing Abbottabad as gateway to Pak-China bilateral cooperation, he said we expect further strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries. He added that today’s match also demonstrates cordial relations between the masses of both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion Sec General of Malik Saad Shaheed Trust, Amjad Aziz Malik said that sportsmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also initiated promotion of bilateral relations with China by playing the first friendly football match with Chinese Embassy.