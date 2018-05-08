DG Rescue concerned at increasing number of fire incidents

Salim Ahmed

Director General Punjab Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his concerns over increasing number of fire incidents in the province. Addressing all DEOs’ Conference here at the Emergency Services Headquarters on Monday, he expected that all authorities concerned must implement National Fire Safety Codes, notified by the Pakistan Engineering Council in 2017 to ensure that the entire urbanization is safe.

He asked all the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to share the results of Fire Safety Audits in District Emergency Boards’ Meetings of their respective districts while asking the district administrations to ensure taking necessary steps for fire safety. Marcus Wilkins, an architect of two major shopping malls in Lahore, said that they have adopted International Regulations & Fire Safety Codes of United Kingdom and Australia while designing those two major malls in Pakistan.

He said that they had seen a building stock in Pakistan without fire safety measures. People have least education about fire prevention and minimal training of fire safety. He asserted that we need to educate people and communities around us about architects, fire prevention and their capacity building to assist Emergency Services.

Tariq Moin gave presentation on National Fire Safety Codes and shared the efforts of department concerned for carrying out that collective effort as a national cause. He further revealed that we are starting a degree on disaster management in Pakistan very soon. Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the efforts of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) pertaining to National Fire Safety Codes and asked the DEOs to ensure that buildings are safe in their respective districts.