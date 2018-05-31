DG RDA asks officers to complete ongoing projects

Rawalpindi

Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rana Akbar Hayat Wednesday directed the officers to work hard to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame.

Chairing a meeting held here to review ongoing and new schemes of RDA, Engineering Wing he directed the officers to complete the ongoing projects swiftly.

Chief Engineer RDA, Athar Hussain Bokhari, Assistant Director (AD) Engineering, Rahat Ali Qureshi, AD Engineering Muhammad Faisal and other officers were present on the occasion.

The Chief Engineer discussed and gave detailed presentation about ongoing and new schemes of the Engineering Wing like Ring Road project, Nullah Lai Expressway, Remodeling of Ammar Chowk, Dualization of Link Road from Tipu Road to Benazir Bhutto Airport Road, Sarwar Road and other projects.—APP