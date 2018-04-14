DG Rangers gives credit for Karachi peace to citizens

Salahuddin Haider

Humble and soft-spoken Sindh Rangers chief felt genuinely happy at the success of the Karachi operation but gave credit for the peace in Pakistan’s biggest city to citizens, without whose cooperation, achievement rate may well have been elusive. Karachi was rated 6th most dangerous city of the world in 2013 but now had now come down to 67th. Maj-General Mohammad Saeed, the two-star army officer gave figures, jointly prepared by Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and his own force to support his contention, saying these figures could be challenged, but he was ready to defend and prove the statistics on any platform, or before any individual or group.

According to graphs and charts, provided by him to this scribe in an exclusive interview total number of incidents between 2013 when Rangers were given policing powers for siege and search operation, even raids on premises and arrests, and till date in 2018 , number of incidents were horrendously terrifying (10,098), 4,5999 killed. And 8,683 injured. These figures were 1209,585, and 1099 in 2013, rose to terrifying heights of 3707,1888, and 1099 in 2017, nut then showed a gradual decline, coming down to total number of incidents at 1342, 620 killed, and 1180 injured, in first three months of the current year, these were 304, 107, and 274 in that order.

Statistics surely make interesting reading, carrying substantial story content behind as in 2013 figures of operations and apprehensions(arrests) were 1298 and 1264, rose to frightening scale of 3086, and 2358 in 2017 which could well be worst period, but showed improvement, declining in 2015 and 2016, rising again in 2017, but being substantially substantial in current year with 1282 and 731. Emphasizing that at least ten other mega cities of the world, five in America, three in South Africa, one each in Bangla Desh, and Malaysia, were crime infested. If Karachi was 6th most dangerous of the world, so was Johannesburg, and Durban which ranked 5th. None can challenge the claim as all these statistics were available at website Numbeo.com and were upto 9th of April 2018.

Yet another graph showed enormous success rate in heinous crime like kidnapping for ransom, target killing, dacoities, extortion etc which had come down from zero to less than 0.1 percent, but 45 policemen and security people were killed which needed greater focus. Asked how did he do this, and when assigned the task, how did he feel? He answered with his un-imitative smile, his face relaying confidence, devoted and determination that considerable ground had been prepared by his two predecessors—then Maj-General Rizwan Akhtar, and Maj-General Bilal (both have now been elevated to three-star positions), which helped him to build on that. But he said that while he can look back with success of Karachi operation, he would give full marks to people of Karachi for their maturity, sense of wisdom, and for their obligations and duty consciousness towards their city. Without that successive could well have been a mere dream, his explanation was simple.

He felt very strongly that de-politicization of police, and realization among political parties, individuals and groups that each one of them has to play their role carefully, and without hesitation were a must. Lucking army had undertaken to recruit and train police force in Sindh, which yielded handsome dividends, but political parties and powerful groups have to shed tendency of land grabbing, or shielding criminals. Land grabbing, was much more in Karachi, which needed to be shed completely, and politicizing police again is an ailment needing urgent treatment. In Lahore, Quetta or in any other place land grabbing was almost zero, or could at best be very microscopic. In Karachi and Sindh, this was scandalously unfortunate. General Saeed, excelling in courtesy and frankness, said operation against target killing, gang-war, target killing, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom was carried out without discrimination, whether it was Uzair Baloch, Baba Ladla or MQM. God Almighty showered His blessings. Still a lot of work requires swift and skillful handling. Business and trading community was happy at extortions coming to mere 40 plus today, and whereas extortion was for crores of rupees earlier, it had come down to thousands like Rs 10,000 or 15,000/20,000. But this too needed to be routed.

He agreed that street crime had shown rising trend. Still substantial success had been recorded in that segment too. Forcible snatching or stealing of cars and four-wheel carriages, standing at 4,506 in 2013, registered constant decline, coming down to 1462 in 2017, and 245 till date. Motorcycle snatching or stealing had jumped from 23.197 in 2013 to 26,863 in 2017, and stood at 4018. Thefts far outnumbered snatching at gunpoint. Likewise snatching or theft of mobile phones too showed upward trend, figures being 22,036 in 2013 and rising to 30, 795 in in 2017, and being 5,339 till date. But he said 2,200 motorcycles are being added on Karachi roads every month. Still constant vigil is needed. He said he was extremely happy at jubilant crowd of young and old, ladies and children turning out, and even overflowing the National Stadium for PSL final or three T-20 matches against West Indies. His efforts at changing the Karachi image and promoting sports here from the beginning with Boxing or Football events in Lyari, paid off which was a matter of satisfaction. Yet the principle reward of him or his force was in the form of Karachi being full of life round the clock now.

