DG Punjab Emergency Service Rizwan Naseer hails the role of Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar

The Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021 was notified and published in the Punjab Gazette on Thursday after the Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by the Provincial Assembly on 2nd March 2021 and assented to by the Governor of the Punjab on 16th March 2021.

This PES Amendment Act notifies the Punjab Emergency Service as independent administrative department of the Government and provides long awaited service structure to Rescuers after about 17 years.

In this regard, a meeting of senior Rescue Officers from Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy was held under Chairmanship of Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Thursday.

Dr Rizwan Naseer Director General Punjab Emergency Service congratulated all officers on milestone achievement of Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act to strengthen the Service in all respect.

He said the role of honorable Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, respected Members of the Punjab Assembly, Government of Punjab and Governor Punjab for initiating, supporting and unanimously approving of the said bill is highly commendable and will be remembered forever.

This historic step of the Government would definitely uplift the moral of the Rescuers as they shall be provided long awaited Service Structure, opportunity of Regularization after three years of contract service and regular promotion after due course of time as mentioned in the bill.

DG Rescue Punjab also acknowledged the contribution of Officers and Rescuers to rescuing over 9.2 million victims of different emergencies and made this Service as a model for South Asia.

He shared that the Emergency Service started from the scratch with 200 rescuers and 14 ambulances from Lahore is now a Service of over 14000 personnel with infrastructure of Rescue Stations at Tehsil level to provide right to emergency care to all citizens without any discrimination.

The countless efforts of my all rescuers to serve humanity, performance of the Service and the Emergency nature of this life saving Emergency Service convinced the Assembly to make the Service as independent department, he added.

During the meeting, the senior officers of Headquarters and Academy congratulated DG Rescue Punjab and requested to convey special thanks to Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and Members of PA and Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar for providing the long awaited Service Structure to the employees of the Punjab Emergency Service.

This step definitely would be helpful for strengthening emergency services and timely regularization & promotion of all officers and staff.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed all officers to work with same spirit and commitment to maintain the standard of the Service and contribute for developing healthy, safe and resilient communities in the country.