DG PHA directs to complete Shahbaz Sharif Park till March 31

Rawalpindi

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq has directed the concerned authorities to complete construction work of Shahbaz Sharif Park till March 31.

The DG PHA gave these directions while inspecting the ongoing construction work on Sunday.

The DG said, under the mini sports complex project, a park having Cricket ground, Football, Basketball grounds and a gymnasium, was being completed at a cost of Rs 134 million.

Football and Basketball grounds would also have floodlight facilities, he added. He said it would be a modern and unique park in twin cities, which would have all state-of-the-art facilities and being prepared to promote healthy activities according to the vision the Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif. He said the park would have jogging track, food court and proper parking facility. A security system and CCTV cameras were also being installed to ensure security of the citizens. Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance of the park, he added.

He said beautifully designed park was being decorated with plants and it was being given a modern look.—APP