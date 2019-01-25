DG PFA shortlists officers for training programmes

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shortlisted nine officers for different training programs in order to enhance their capacity building.

In this connection, Director General PFA Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has conducted interviews of several aspiring candidates at his office here on Wednesday.

PFA officers will participate in the different training courses which are going to be held in Egypt and Pakistan. According to schedule, PFA will be sent two officers in Egypt and five officers to participate in Pakistan. \

Five officers will get training in Pakistan in cooperation with international organizations. The candidates were shortlisted on the good performance in fields.

DG Muhammad Usman said that all candidates will attend training courses on merit basis for which we are doing strict scrutiny of all shortlisted candidates. The objective behind of training is to increase the efficiency of institution and officers. Before this, PFA had been sent their offices in abroad for training purpose.

He said that PFA is taking all necessary steps to run the food authority with professional pace. Trained officers will train more staff of PFA after coming back from abroad, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp