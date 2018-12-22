DG orders implementation of PCAA inquiry report

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Board of Inquiry of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority which was constituted to conduct the inquiry of the collapse of a boarding bridge of Islamabad International Airport submitted its inquiry report to Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The Director General approved the inquiry report and ordered immediate implementation on recommendations of the report. He directed to take prompt action as per contract agreement against the contractor of the boarding bridge M/s Adelte and rebuild the collapsed bridge without any cost to CAA.

DGCAA also issued directives to take strict disciplinary action against the CAA personnel responsible for this incident. The inquiry committee recommended in its report to extend the defect liability period of M/s Adelte for one year to remove all defects and shortcomings of its completed work at IIAP with its own resources.

The committee also expressed its displeasure on the performance of design consultant M/s Project Management Consultant and proposed to take action against it as per agreement. The committee recommended that boarding bridges of all airports of Pakistan should be inspected and their defects be removed immediately if any. The inquiry committee recommended to stop the outsourcing of various services at airports and suggested to make direct regular recruitments in core areas for all types of work at airports.

It may be recalled that a boarding bridge of Islamabad International Airport collapsed on October 9, 2018. The Director General CAA had constituted a seven members inquiry committee headed by Deputy Director General Airport Services of CAA which has submitted the report.

Share on: WhatsApp