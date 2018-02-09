DG nursing inspects emergency ward, checks staff attendance

City Reporter

Director General Nursing Punjab, Kosar Perveen on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Lahore General Hospital and inspected Emergency Ward.

She checked out the attendance of the nursing staff and talked to patients one by one by going to their beds inquiring about the conduct of the nurses.

Patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction over the treatment given by nurses to them.

During the visit, the staff of Emergency could not recognize the DG Nursing Punjab. Kosar Perveen appreciated the performance of sister in-charge Anwar Sultana, Rubina, Uzma, Iram,Kinza, Nudrat and Mehwish for keeping the charts of patients completed and disposing off the waste in accordance with SOPs.

Later while talking to patients and their attendants, Kosar Perveen said that surprise visits are being conducted on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister in order to ensure medical facilities and staff presence in the hospitals and this policy would also be extended to other hospitals.

The DG also visited Nursing College of LGH and expressed her satisfaction over the academic and residential facilities provided by the LGH administration. She told the nurse students that Punjab Health Department has taken revolutionary steps by finalizing service structure for nurses and improving working environment for them.