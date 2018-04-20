DG NAB vows to provide justice to victims

Eden Housing Projects scam

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Mr. Shehzad Saleem was briefed over the cognizance taken over renowned Eden Housing Projects scam in which thousands of affectees have been deprived of their hard earned money worth billions of rupees, whereas, bulk of applications have, so far, been filed against the same Housing Projects.

DG NAB Lahore vowed that only merit will be pursued as per law, whereby, highlighting the initiatives which have been taken, till date, DG NAB Lahore ordered to initiate full fledged Criminal Proceedings against Eden Administration followed by publishing of Ads in Newspapers and freezing of all properties and Bank Accounts owned by the Eden Administration. Whereas, as a fresh initiative, NAB Lahore has directed Excise Department, Lahore of non-transferring and sale of all Vehicles registered in the name of said Administration.

Earlier, in February 201, as an preemptive measure to restrain the owners of Eden Housing Projects from fleeing abroad, NAB had written Interior Ministry for putting their names into Exit Control List (ECL) over which the response is still awaited. NAB has black listed Dr Amjad’s Passport, whereby, attempts are underway to do the same with co-owners.

NAB Lahore has been direly working to form a Committee comprising Officials from Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Eden Administration (Present) representative, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officials, Eden affectees representative and NAB Lahore’s Investigation Officials. The team would work out for a sustainable resolve for the Eden affectees. For the convenience of the Eden effectees to lodge Complaints against Eden Housing Projects, NAB Lahore has uploaded Complaint Form on NAB’s website www.nab.gov.pk.