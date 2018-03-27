DG NAB Rawalpindi to hear pubic complaints every month

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi will hear public complaints regarding corruption on every last Thursday of the month from 2.00pm to 4:00 pm.

The decision was taken on the directions of the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal, said a press release issued her e on Monday,

In wake of the growing trend of corruption in the society, the Chairman, NAB has decided to hear public complaints by himself and also directed all provincial Director Generals to do the saem.

Complaints will be heard against any government official, any institution, which have misappropriated amounts in the name of profit from one or more persons , any institute or housing society, which make schemes, those involved in bank fraud , demanding bribe for official work, and allotment of loans through fraud.—APP

