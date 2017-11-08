DG NAB Karachi calls on Governor Sindh

The Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, Muhammad Altaf Bawani, called on Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

Steps taken to ensure a corruption-free society were also discussed during the meeting. Governor said that Pakistan was heading in the right direction and after the restoration of law and order the government was focusing on the agenda of progress and prosperity.

He stated that it was also one of the priorities of the government to rid the society of the menace of corruption.

This, Zubair added, was essential to ensure transparency in the utilization of public funds for the betterment of the society. He also called for a pro-active role of the anti-corruption institutions in this regard.

The Governor asked the DG NAB Karachi to continue its work in an effective manner. On the occasion, Bawani apprised the Governor of the performance of NAB Karachi which the Governor lauded.—APP

