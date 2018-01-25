DG NAB to hear public complaints about corruption today

Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Nasir Iqbal has been directed to hear public complaints about corruption on last Thursday of every month.

In wake of the growing trend of corruption in society, the Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had decided to hear public complaints by himself and also directed all provincial Director Generals to do so.

The Chairman has now directed DG Rawalpindi to hear public complaints regarding corruption and in this connection, the first programme of public complaints hearing would be held on Thursday, (January 25) from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to NAB here on Wednesday, complaints will be heard against any government official, who have intentionally or unintentionally illegally benefited any person from public exchequer, or any institution, which has misappropriated amounts in name of profit from one or more persons, any institute or society, which make schemes to allot plot to more than one person and then did not allot, those involved in bank fraud in glove with bank officials, demanding bribe for official work, and allotment of loans through fraud.—APP

