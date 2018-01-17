DG KDA directs steps to preserve land record

The Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Samiuddin Siddiqi, on Tuesday directed the Director Land of the KDA to take practical steps to preserve all files of land and for the computerization of the same.

He said this during a surprise visit to the Land department of the KDA at Civic centre here, said a statement. He called upon officials to strictly observe office timing and ensure their full attendance.

The DG KDA called upon the staffers of the KDA to perform their duties with devotion to improve the credibility of the department. Later, he visited different sections of the Land Department and expressed satisfaction on the availability of the staff.—APP

