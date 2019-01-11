DG ISPR urges students to be aware of modern-day challenges

Rawalpindi

A delegation of Students and Faculty from University of Baltistan, Skardu visited ISPR. The group interacted with DG ISPR and acknowledged efforts of Pak Armed Forces for bringing peace and stability in the country. They also thanked special efforts and assistance by Pak Army towards socio-economic development of GB. DG ISPR appreciated role of youth in failing the attempts of hostile powers through 5th Generations warfare using social media and targeting the youth. DG ISPR asked students to stay well aware of the challenges and focus on their career progression so as to positively contribute towards national development.

