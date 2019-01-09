Daily Pakistan Observer -

DG ISPR slams Indian army

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan army says that ceasefire violations targeting civilian population cannot suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that a woman had embraced martyrdom and another was injured in a fresh act of ceasefire violations by Indian forces. “Indian Army continues non-professional conduct. Besides atrocities in IOK, violating ceasefire targeted civil population in Shahkot sector across LOC,” Ghafoor tweeted.

