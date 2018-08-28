DG ISPR says sacrifices of martyrs should be honoured on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI : A planning conference organized by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday chalked out a comprehensive program to observe the forthcoming Defence and Martyrs Day in a befitting manner.

Director-General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor briefed participants including representatives of Ministry of Information, armed forces, media and civil society about the plan.

He said the Ministry and ISPR would have a joint coordinating role for observance of the day this year in a unique manner. The Information Ministry and ISPR would serve as focal points for the country-wide awareness campaign.

The planning conference was informed that the main ceremony of the day would be held at General Headquarters and it would be broadcast live.

Emphasising the role of the media, he urged media representatives to honour the martyrs by visiting their families and highlighting their sacrifices for the cause of the country.

DG said nation will remember and salute its martyrs and their families in a befitting manner.

“Every martyr of our nation should be visible on [September 6],” he said.

