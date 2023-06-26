RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Ahmed Sharif is holding an important press conference to apprise the nation after the dark events that occurred on May 9.

Starting the presser, Major General Ahmad Sharif said today’s interaction was to share details regarding the events of May 9, in which civil and military installations were attacked. After the opening statements, Sharif played a montage with testimonies from family members of the Shuhada.

Calling May 9 disappointing, DG ISPR called it a black chapter in history, saying enemies of Pakistan could not make such damage in 76 years, and a hand full of miscreants and their facilitators did in no time.

Armed forces spokesperson confirmed thar a disciplinary action has been taken over the failure to ensure security of garrisons and military installations, and three officers, including a lieutenant general, have been comes under the accountability. Mr Sharif further mentioned that propaganda is being pushed against army for political purposes, and even raised questioned when these culprits who carried out this acts will be brought to justice. Delving into details about accountability, ISPR chief said granddaughter of a former army chief is facing same accountability process, and the son-in-law of another retired four-star general, wife of a 3-star general is also undergoing trial. He confirmed that at least 102 culprits are being tried, and the process is still under way, he mentioned 17 standing courts are operational across Pakistan, while the civil courts have transferred the cases of 102 miscreants to military courts. He however maintained that all people hold rights to use their legal right in the high court and Supreme Court.

