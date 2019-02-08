DG Health confirms polio virus presence

Director General Health Dr Munir Ahmed on Friday confirmed presence of the polio virus. As per details, the samples that were taken from Achkera pumping station for test of polio virus were ‘positive’.

The crippling virus has been reported in Lahore and Rawalpindi, earlier, the virus was detected in Faisalabad in 2016.

“An anti-polio drive will kick-off on February 18 in Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi to overpower this crippling virus from the areas completely,” Dr Munir said. He appealed parents of the children to make sure to administer anti-polio drops to their children.—INP

