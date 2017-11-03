DG calls for practical steps to stabilize KDA

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Sami-u-Din Siddiqui has said that practical steps should be taken to stabilize the KDA while strategy must be planned to create and generate revenue for financial stability.

He was expressing his views while chairing a session here in Civic Center, said a statement on Thursday.

Director General Sami-u-Din Siddiqui directed Director Recovery Fuzail Bukhari that action should taken for expeditious recovery of payment of commercial, residential, flats sites and amenities plots while allotment of defaulters would be canceled.

On that occasion, Sami-u-Din Siddiqui ordered to Director Lines Area Re-development Project that a detailed report of KDA land and property in Lines areas should be prepare while steps taken for auction for plots.

The Director General further said that to facilitate the citizen computerized chalan system would be introduced.

Session was attended by Director Recovery Fuzail Bukhari, Director Land and Management Abdul Qadeer Mangi, Director LARP Mubeen Ahmed, Media Coordinator Farman Shah and other officers.—APP

