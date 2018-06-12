DG CAA reiterates to establish world-class service standards at IIA

No major water leakages at new Islamabad airport

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hassan Baig has reiterated his resolve to establish world class service standards at newly opened capital airport of Pakistan.

In this regard, he inspected different areas of the airport and facilities being provided to passengers at Islamabad International Airport. The visit was a follow up visit of his last inspection on Sunday where he directed to ensure different arrangements to improve facilitation and cleanliness standards at the airport.

These directions also included increase in seating capacity in concourse halls at Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 for passengers, which had also been done by Airport Management. DGCAA also visited the areas which can be exposed to rain and advised airport management to manage the terminal building well to avoid any inconvenience to passengers due to rain in future .

As per his previous instructions, a help desk has also been established with the availability of adequate no of facilitation staff to facilitate the passengers. Signage in different areas has also been increased to guide the passengers at the airport. In order to facilitate the Pilgrims during Umra season, praying areas and number of Jae Namaz has also been increased.

In the meantime CAA has also clarified that with the reference to the video clips made viral on social media spreading misconceptions on the effects of heavy dust storm/ rainfall on 5th June, 2018 presenting rain water flooding the Passenger Terminal Building, no major water leakages have been observed/ reported at Islamabad International Airport and operations remained completely normal.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan took suo moto notice of some video clips that went viral on social media /some TV channels and summoned Airport Manager for clarifications. One video made viral is of concourse area at arrival/departure lounge. Due to abnormal thunderstorm, the rain showers entered in the non-conditioned meeter/ greeter area.

CAA airport management took immediate preventive measures and mobilised janitorial services staff in affected areas that were cleared within 30 minutes. No damage to property and disruptions in airport operations occurred.

In another video made viral on social media by an airline employee on the rain water that flooded into the basement floor of under construction aviation building at Islamabad International airport situated almost 700m from terminal building with NO operational significance. The drainage process was immediately started by the contractor and further instructed by CAA management to take preventive measures for upcoming monsoon season to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Some sectioned of media have also shown/ circulated old clips of rainwater accumulated on runways from other airports which are unreasonable and out of context. Airport Manager Islamabad International Airport presented CAA version to the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan. The Chief Justice praised CAA work and directed CAA management to continue the good work.