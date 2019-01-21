DG ANF for innovative steps to curb drug supply sources

Staff Reporter

Director General, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Monday directed acceleration in ongoing counter-narcotics operations with a special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to students of academic institutions and hostels. He said this while chairing an Anti Narcotics Force Commanders Conference, organized here at its Headquarters and was attended by Commanders of all Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of ANF. The DG also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

He reviewed progress of counter-narcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

He appreciated performance of ANF’s especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting our youth and students in educational institutions.

The DG also highlighted magnitude and importance of operations and emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed.

While futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.

Share on: WhatsApp