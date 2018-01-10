DFP serves legal notice to ETV Urdu channel

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has served a legal notice to the Indian channel, ETV Urdu for broadcasting baseless reports about its illegally detained Chief, Shabbir Ahmed Shah.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the notice states that in consequence of the fake news item on ETV Urdu, the TV channel has committed breach of fundamental and personal rights of Shabbir Ahmed Shah.

“The notice has called upon ETV Urdu to take note of and pay an amount of rupees 50 million to Shabbir Shah for inflicting harm upon him,” the DFP said. The notice was issued through advocate Fayaz Ahmed Sodagar.

Senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

“The ETV Urdu on December 3, 2018 telecast a caption in Urdu saying Rs. 6.2 million was recovered from Shabbir Shah by Enforcement Directorate,” said the DFP statement.

“The news is false and frivolous and has been deliberately aired,” it said, adding even the charge sheet filed by ED New Delhi against Shabbir Shah does not make any mention of the said money.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement issued in Srinagar urged people to completely boycott the forthcoming so-called local bodies’ elections in the territory.—KMS