DFP pays tributes to Tral martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has paid glowing tributes to three youth martyred by Indian forces and their local collaborators in Nazneenpora area of Tral in south Kashmir.

A DFP spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to the brave hearts and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth and assured them that their sacrifices would be safeguarded at any cost.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the razing of the residential house in the garb of gunfight.

He said the way the blasting of the house was filmed and later made viral, speaks volumes of the brutality of Indian forces.

Such kinds of acts are aimed at damaging the economics of the pro-freedom people and terrorizing the common masses, he added.—KMS