DFP exposes use of delay tactics in Shabir Shah’s case

Islamabad

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP),in Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that after a gap of about two-and-a-half months, when the trial of the case against party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah resumed the Special Court of Delhi informed that August 7 will be the next date of hearing because of transfer of the judge.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after waiting for hours together Shabbir Shah’s lawyer was informed that the new judge wanted to study the case, for some time.

“Judges either remain on leave, they are being transferred or the prosecutor remains absent, this has been the practice of Delhi Special Court ever since the so-called chargesheet was submitted by Enforcement Directorate against Shabbir Shah in an old, fabricated and already decided case,” the statement added.—APP