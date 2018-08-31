DFP denounces arrest of Salahuddin’s second son

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has strongly condemned the arrest of the second son of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, and said that such cowardly acts could not break the resolve of the resistance leadership.

A DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the arrest of Syed Shakeel Yousuf as vengeful act of the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA). He said Indian agencies like ED and NIA have been tasked to break the will of the resistance leadership so these agencies have intensified their willful campaign of character assassination against the leadership.

He said the resistance leaders including illegally detained DFP Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah have been targeted time and again using false cases, however, they are strongly holding their just political stance on the internationally recognized Kashmir dispute. Meanwhile, the party organized a protest at Darigam in Budgam against attempts of tinkering with Article 35-A. The protesters demanded of the Supreme Court of India to reject all pleas submitted against the Article 35-A.—KMS

