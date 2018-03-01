DFP decries authorities’ attitude towards Shabbir Shah

Srinagar

Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has revealed before a court in Delhi that he is being mocked by the authorities for his stand on the Kashmir dispute.

A DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said, “Shabbir Shah, who is lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, was brought to a court in Delhi where he told the judge that whenever he is taken to any hospital for check-up, the health authorities ask him sarcastic questions that he is the person who wants aazadi (freedom), he wants freedom from India etc.” The party condemned the incident.

Shabbir Shah asked the court that he may be provided medical facilities as he is suffering from multiple life risking ailments.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating health of Shabbir Shah, his family demanded practical measures for providing suitable medical facilities to him.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akber Bhatt in a statement expressed serious concern over the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control. Zafar appealed to the international community to play its role in easing tension between the two nuclear-armed neighborly countries.—KMS