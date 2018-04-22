DFP condemns fresh arrest spree in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by the Indian police in Pulwama district.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar said that 11 youth had been arrested by the police during the past few days in Pulwama for taking part in protests.Condemning the arrests it said, protest is a democratic right of every citizen and snatching this right will further push the youth to wall. The arrests also affect the educational career of the youth as police always book them under fake charges, it added.

The statement deplored instead of taking steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, New Delhi was on path of confrontation which had vitiated the political environment.—KMS