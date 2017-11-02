DFP concerned over Shabbir Shah’s falling health

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) expressing serious concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has said that the authorities at Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail are subjecting him to political vengeance.

A DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmiri resistance leaders and activists languishing in the jails the Kashmir Valley were facing extreme conditions as they were denied basic facilities including medical care.

“Shabbir Ahmad Shah is being denied proper medical care at Tihar Jail. This vindicates our apprehensions that Indian authorities are deliberately playing with his life by depriving him of medical facilities.”

The spokesman added that Shabbir Ahmad Shah was suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and knee pain and due to lack of proper medical treatment his health had deteriorated to an alarming proportion. He reiterated his appeal to the world human rights organizations including the Amnesty International and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activist.—KMS