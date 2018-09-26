DFP concerned over plight of detainees

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners including its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in different jails.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was unfortunate that the Kashmiri political prisoners were being treated like criminals and the jails had been turned into worst interrogation centers for them.

He said it is unfortunate that world famous resistance leader Shabbir Shah has been kept in solitary confinement in a small unhygienic cell of New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. “He is continuously denied proper medical treatment despite the fact that he is suffering from many serious ailments. The courts are also helpless in this regard as their orders are not implemented,” he added.

The spokesman said that all the Kashmiri political prisoners belonged to respectable families with reputed backgrounds. Their only sin is that they demand their birthright to self-determination, which has been recognized by the international community, he added.—KMS

