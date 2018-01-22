DFP appeals UNMOGIP to implement ceasefire on LOC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) expressing serious concern over the rising tension at the Line of Control and the loss of lives, has said that Kashmir dispute is the only reason behind prevailing tension between Pakistan and India.

DFP General Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Tari in a statement in Srinagar said that unless Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people, the loss of innocent lives would continue unabated.

He said that Kashmiri people living on both sides of the LOC had never accepted the bloody line. “So it is high time to accept the historical facts about the Kashmir dispute. This only can put an end to the India-Pakistan enmity and save precious human lives,” he added.

Moulana Tari asked United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to look into the day-to-day firing incidents along the LoC and inform the United Nations about the real situation of the line which divides Kashmir.

“The UNMOGIP is solely responsible to have a close vigil on the LoC and implement the ceasefire.—KMS