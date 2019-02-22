DFID to continue cooperation with Punjab Government: Penny

Salim Ahmed

UK’s Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday. During the meeting, ongoing program for social sector development between Punjab government and UK’s department for international development (DFID) was discussed and the DFID agreed to enhance its cooperation for reforms agenda of the incumbent government.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that DFID is the best partner of Punjab government for social sector development and added that this partnership will be further extended. He said that PTI government will provide relief to the people through improved standards of good governance. We believe in taking practical measures for giving relief to the citizens, he added. He said that various facilities have been provided for investment in the Punjab and the people will be facilitated through enhanced cooperation in health, education and skills-development sectors. We believe in the durable development of social sector, he added.

An investment on human development is, in fact, an investment on the bright future of the country and the people will be paid back by giving better facilities to them. He said that sense of deprivation of the people living in remote areas will also be removed. Penny Mordaunt said that DFID will continue its cooperation with the Punjab government adding that assistance to reforms agenda will be continued as well.

British High Commissioner Mr. Thomas Drew, head of DFID Pakistan Joanna Reid, provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Murad Raas, ACS(Home), spokesman to CM, administrative secretaries and high officials were present on the occasion.

