DFID shows keen interest in prosperity, uplift of merged districts

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday said provincial government has set targets for infrastructure development in seven newly merged districts. ‘The government would go all out for the provision of all facilities to remove the sense of deprivation among people of newly merged districts,’ he said adding that these areas have diversified potential for investment in different sectors and called upon the donors for the scientific exploitation of these resources.

Talking to Head of Department for International Development (DFID) Ms Joanna Reid here at Chief Minister Secretariat, he exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM Ziaullah Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr, Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed and others were also present at the occasion.

The meeting discussed at length the overall developmental strategy for the newly merged districts and also exchanged views on law & order situation in the changed environment. Mahmood Khan said that after the merger and improved law and order situation, the overall situation had become suitable for investment that’s why the foreign investors were taking interest in these areas.

He said that the people of merged districts offered tremendous sacrifices and now his ‘government stands committed to the overall prosperity and development of these areas’. He said that he was personally holding meetings for the development and reform agenda being extended to newly merged districts. The CM said that an advisory committee comprising elected members has been formed for redressal and coordination with all segments of the newly merged districts in order to involve the people in the overall developmental process.

He informed the foreign dignitaries about the plan for tribal districts and indicated the area for investment both in infrastructure and other sectors. Matters pertaining to the implementation on national action plan also came up for discussion. Ms Joanna Reid appreciated the efforts for restoration of peace in merged districts and took keen interest in the overall development and prosperity of these areas adding that reforms and the provincial government’s priority were appreciable and her team could cooperate with the government in the resolution of problems.

