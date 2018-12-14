DFID best partner in social sector development: CM

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Department for International Development (DFID) is a best partner of Punjab government for the development of social sector and this partnership will be extended furthers.

The Chief Minister stated this while talking to head of UK’s DFID in Pakistan Ms. Joanna Reid who called on him at his office here on Thursday. During the meeting both discussed the DFID funded social sector development program in Punjab and it was agreed by the DFID to extend necessary cooperation to reforms agenda of the incumbent government.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will provide relief to the masses through improved mechanism of good governance. The people will be facilitated through an extended role in health, education and skills development sectors as the government fully believes in the durable development, he added.

The Chief Minister said that investment on human development is, in fact, the best investment for the bright future of the country. We will give rights back to the people by providing better facilities and people’s sense of deprivation will be removed by developing the far-flung areas of the province, he added.

He appreciated the cooperation extended by DFID in healthcare, education and skills development sectors adding that its role in providing necessary facilities at the doorsteps of the people and provision of girls’ education in remote hinterlands, especially in the tribal areas of Punjab, will be welcomed.

