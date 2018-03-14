DFA Quetta win second quarter-final

PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018

Quetta

The second quarter final of PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 saw the two Quetta teams, DFA Quetta face-off against Quetta City in a much-awaited encounter witnessed by enthusiastic supporters at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta. DFA Quetta defeated Quetta Citywith a 2-0 scoreline.

The technically-equipped and experienced DFA Quetta side kept the pressure on the young Quetta City team since the beginning. The latter, however, tried to balance through a couple of good moves but could not convert these into goals.

Quetta DFA’s Isteglalscored the first goal in the 30th minute while grabbing an opportunity from a careless defensive move by the opponent. The second goal came in the last minute when DFA Quetta’s CaptainNazeer Ahmed made a beautiful move from the right wing dogging two defenders and pushing the ball into the goal.

DFA Quetta’sIsteglal was declared man of the match. The remaining two quarterfinals will be played betweenKharan&Dukki teams and champion and runner-up of 2017 tournament:Panjgur&DFA Chaman. Gwadar has already booked a slot in the semi-final by defeating Chaman City earlier.—Agencies