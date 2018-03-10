DFA Quetta defeat Chaman City 5-3 on day six

Karachi

Skipper DFA Quetta Nazeer Ahmed scored four goals for his team and celebrated victory against Chaman on the sixth day of the final round of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Balochistan Football Cup 2018.

A packed Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta witnessed an exciting match between two giant teams. The encounter between DFA Quetta in blue versus Chaman City in brown saw three goals within 13 minutes of the first half, when Nazeer Ahmed scored two goals and Fareed Ahmad of Chaman City scored one goal. The goal spree continued with two more by Nazeer Ahmed till the 45th minute.

In the second half, the players struck kicks into the opponent’s goal post right from the beginning but in the last minutes of the match Chaman City scored two and DFA Quetta one goal, thus making it a 5-3 win for the latter. Nazeer Ahmad was awarded Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.